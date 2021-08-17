Anne Rice’s ‘Lives of the Mayfair Witches’ Adaptation in the Works at AMC

Fans of author Anne Rice should get excited, as AMC announced August 17 that an adaptation of the acclaimed gothic novelist’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches is being developed into a series. The adaptation is the second series to join AMC’s growing Anne Rice television and streaming universe after Interview with the Vampire was greenlit for a 2022 premiere.

“The series will focus on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations,” states the show’s description.

AMC Networks acquired the rights to Rice’s works in 2020, including the Mayfair Witches trilogy and the Vampire Chronicles series, which have sold over 150 million copies worldwide. In an overall deal with AMC Studios, Breaking Bad producer Mark Johnson will be at the helm of adapting Rice’s works for the small screen. Masters of Sex’s Esta Spaulding and Michelle Ashford will serve as writers and executive producers for the series. Spaulding will also serve as showrunner if the series is given the green light.

Dan McDermott, President of Original Programming for AMC Networks and Studios, expressed his excitement over the upcoming projects. “We have an enormous amount of ambition for these iconic works, which have captivated and entertained millions of fans around the world, so it is gratifying to be moving so quickly from the Interview greenlight to exploring a second series with such talented and accomplished writers and creators as Esta and Michelle.”

“We take our responsibility to deliver compelling television to both existing and new fans of this material incredibly seriously, as we move deliberately to develop these titles into a new franchise and universe for AMC+ and AMC,” stated Mc Dermott.

Additional casting and crew for the series have yet to be announced.

Lives of the Mayfair Witches, TBA, AMC