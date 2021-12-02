Anne Rice’s ‘Mayfair Witches’ Is Given An Eight Episode Series Order At AMC

AMC is hoping it has its next big franchise on its hands as the network gives a series order for Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches.

It was first announced back in August that AMC was developing Rice’s Gothic horror classic. Now the network has committed to an eight-episode series, set to be written and executive produced by Masters of Sex duo Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford. It’s the cabler’s second Rice series in development after Interview with the Vampire was greenlit for a 2022 premiere.

Mayfair Witches will center around an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. The story follows the young woman as she grapples with her newfound powers, all while contending with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

“The world of witches has fascinated and terrified for centuries, and yet Anne Rice’s particular lens on witches explored something new altogether — women who are powerful, and often brutal, and always committed to subverting our current power structures,” said Spalding and Ashford (via The Hollywood Reporter). “We are so excited to join our partners AMC and Gran Via Productions in making this mysterious and provocative world come to life.

There is no word yet on a premiere date or casting choices for Mayfair Witches. Interview, however, will star Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) and Sam Reid (The Newsreader) and is expected to debut in late 2022.

Last year, AMC landed the rights to 18 of Rice’s works and put Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) in charge of the franchise, where he will work alongside Rice and her son, Christopher Rice.

“With the cornucopia of rich characters, worlds and stories that Anne Rice has given millions upon millions of readers around the world, AMC now has the privilege of creating a multitude of fascinating, entertaining, and very distinct television series,” Johnson said.

Lives of the Mayfair Witches, TBA, AMC