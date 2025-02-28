Will There Be a ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 3? Everything We Know So Far

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Mayfair Witches Season 2.]

Mayfair Witches Season 2 is coming to a close on Sunday, March 2, on AMC and AMC+. The eight-episode sophomore season of the Anne Rice adaptation has done a lot of legwork to connect the three shows of the Immortal Universe — Interview With the Vampire, Mayfair Witches, and the upcoming Talamasca series — by way of crossovers and Easter eggs. But the future of the Alexandra Daddario-led series has not yet been revealed. The series still has one more book from the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy to pull from, so will there be a Mayfair Witches Season 3?

Mayfair Witches Season 2 continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become — human or monster? — and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.

The New Orleans Mayfairs took the fight to Scotland in the penultimate episode of the season. Their mission: get Lasher back, or at least get a vial of his blood, so that Rowan’s powers can be restored (her abilities weaken when he’s not physically near) and she can free sister Jojo (Jen Richards) and cousin Daphne (Olive Abercrombie) from the thrall spell in which she accidentally trapped them. Their travels — as well as Ciprien’s (Tongayi Chirisa) trip to Talamasca Motherhouse in Amsterdam — revealed more depths of Julien Mayfair’s (Ted Levine) and Albrecht’s (Dennis Boutsikaris) plot to control Lasher. Lingering questions will be answered in the finale (get an exclusive sneak peek into the episode here).

Is Mayfair Witches renewed?

As of the time of publication, Mayfair Witches has not yet been renewed for Season 3. Its Season 2 renewal was announced in 2023, four episodes into Season 1. Both of Interview With the Vampire‘s renewals came while Seasons 1 and 2 were still in-season as well, with the Season 3 renewal being announced a week before the June 30 finale.

Given how much time and effort AMC has put into the Immortal Universe — and the fact that there’s just one more book to adapt from Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy — we predict that Mayfair Witches will be renewed. The show could continue beyond the trilogy’s plot as well, given that Mayfair characters pop up in other Rice works like The Vampire Chronicles. A Mayfair witch is the titular subject of the seventh book in The Vampire Chronicles series, Merrick. So, there’s lots of space for this section of the TV universe to expand.

There’s also room for its characters to appear in the other shows. Ciprien’s role at the Talamasca has expanded in Season 2; in Episode 7 he became head of the New Orleans division. This sets him up for more globetrotting as he works to monitor the supernatural world, leaving space for him to make an appearance in The Talamasca, set to premiere in 2025. The Talamasca co-showrunner, Mark Lafferty, also wrote Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 7, which had a Talamasca-heavy plot. In it, Ciprien revealed that he had read Daniel Molloy’s (Eric Bogosian) Interview With the Vampire manuscript and advised his colleagues that they needed to “discredit” the story, not try to control it. His fellow agents agreed, establishing that Ciprien’s actions led to the widespread opinion that Molloy’s book was a fictional memoir as seen in the Interview With the Vampire Season 2 finale.

Will there be more Interview With the Vampire, Mayfair Witches, and The Talamasca crossovers?

There’s also a brief romantic fling between Rowan and Lestat in the books. While Mayfair showrunner Esta Spalding has hinted that she’s interested in exploring this, or at least exploring having these characters meet in general, both shows have created their own twists on the romantic relationships from the source material. Sip, for example, is a composite of Michael Curry and Aaron Lightner from the books. Michael is Rowan’s romantic endgame, so it seems that that’s the aim for Rowan and Sip (Ben Feldman has played the book character Sam Larkin, Rowan’s other romantic interest, in Season 2). Rowan and Sip have been very distant in Season 2, but the finale will see them working together again. Can their spark reignite?

The Interview With the Vampire crossover in Season 2 Episode 3 was made to establish a connection between the two shows through Felix (Gabriel Freilich), Lestat’s (Sam Reid) vampiric mentee from Interview‘s Season 2 finale. Spalding said that their goal for this crossover was to connect the two worlds by introducing Lestat’s outlook on immortality to Lasher and show the difference between these two supernatural species. While The Talamasca isn’t out yet, comments from Spalding and Immortal Universe executive producer Mark Johnson imply that they want the three Rice shows to have a clear connection but not necessarily be narratively reliant upon each other, much like AMC’s Walking Dead universe. These shows make sense on their own while existing in the same world.

There is more crossover ahead in The Talamasca, however. Johnson told fans at New York Comic Con 2024 that Interview With the Vampire characters that viewers have “fallen in love with or fallen in hate with” will be in the upcoming series centered on the supernatural CIA. This series could pull characters from Mayfair Witches as well to keep the connection.

Stay tuned to TV Insider as we continue to report the latest Immortal Universe updates.

Mayfair Witches, Season 2 Finale, Sunday, March 2, 9/8c, AMC, Streaming on AMC+