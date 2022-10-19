‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Is Bringing Back Greg Germann’s Tom Koracick in Season 19

Grey’s Anatomy may be all about what’s new in Season 19, but it’s still remembering its past.

Greg Germann will be returning as Dr. Tom Koracick for a guest spot in the episode airing on November 3, according to TVLine. That episode will also see Jesse Williams returning as Dr. Jackson Avery. (Williams will also be directing the episode.) They both initially left in the same Season 17 episode, both heading for Boston; Jackson took over the Catherine Fox Foundation, and Koracick went to work with him. Both have also been back since, with Koracick last seen as part of last season’s storyline involving Dr. Hamilton (Peter Gallagher).

As for what brings Koracick back in November in “When I Get to the Border,” he “reaches out to Catherine (who is in Boston) regarding a personal matter,” according to the report. This comes as Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) will also be in Boston and will catch up with Jackson. That’s coming as Meredith’s daughter Zola (Aniela Gumbs) just revealed her concern that she’ll lose her mother and aunt to Alzheimer’s like her grandmother and we know that Meredith will be offscreen for most of the season.

And Koracick’s onscreen return comes as things are rough between his ex-girlfriend Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and her husband Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd). Owen has to be supervised at work when doing procedures due to the agreement reached following his mercy killings last season. He has since offered himself up as a teacher to Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), who’s taken over as residency director. We’ll have to see if that helps ease the tension between Owen and Teddy and if Koracick’s past with Teddy even comes up during his guest spot. After all, Koracick’s personal life is going to be part of his return.

