Dr. Jackson Avery is back! Jesse Williams will return for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 5, “When I Get to the Border,” airing November 3 on ABC, marking his fourth time directing the long-running medical drama.

While Sarah Drew‘s Dr. April Kepner will not reprise her role in the upcoming episode, Debbie Allen will appear in her recurring role as Dr. Catherine Avery, Jackson’s mother, per Deadline. The episode will reportedly feature Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) catching up with Jackson while on a trip to Boston.

“When I Get to the Border” will also feature Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and the returning Addison (Kate Walsh) taking a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy will complicate things. And the interns will try to figure out more information about Lucas’ (Niko Terho) relationship with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone).

Willams left Grey’s Anatomy in Season 17 after co-starring in the series for 12 seasons. His exit was handled by having Jackson move to Boston to take over the Avery family foundation.

His ex, April, went with him to keep their family together. And guest-star appearances in the Season 18 finale revealed that Jackson and April’s romance had rekindled after the move.

Walsh makes her Grey’s return in Season 19, Episode 3, airing October 20. She’ll stay for a multiple-episode arc this season. Her and Williams’ returns will no doubt help make up for the fact that Pompeo’s Meredith only appears in eight episodes this season.

Williams recently starred in Paramount+’s Secret Headquarters with Owen Wilson. He will soon come back to Broadway in Take Me Out when it returns to the stage after the closing of its limited run. He earned a Tony nomination for the production earlier this year.