‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Sets Season 2 Premiere at HBO Max

Get ready to return to Essex College because HBO Max‘s comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls, from creators Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble is setting a Season 2 premiere.

Following four unlikely friends and students at Essex, The Sex Lives of College Girls centers around roommates Kimberly, Bela, Leighton, and Whitney — played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Together, they’re taking on the rest of their freshman year beginning this November on the streaming service.

No exact premiere date has been set yet, but HBO Max has unveiled two first-look photos of the actresses reprising their roles. As seen in the pictures, above, the gang is back together and facing new experiences once more as they resume their first year of school.

Season 2’s premiere will arrive around one year after Season 1 debuted on November 18, 2021. The show was renewed for Season 2 a few days before its Season 1 finale dropped, promising fans plenty of laughter from Kimberly, Bela, Leighton, and Whitney in the future.

As they explore and experience new adventures, viewers are tagging along to vicariously live through their experiences. It’s unclear which stars will return alongside the main four, but as previously reported, Gavin Leatherwood will not be back as Leighton’s brother Nico. The actor departed the series before Season 2 after playing a big role in the dynamics between his onscreen sister and her roommate Kimberly.

Stay tuned to see more on Season 2 as we approach November and check out the fun photos, above, for a glimpse at what’s to come.

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 2 Premiere, November 2022, HBO Max