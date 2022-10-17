Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 17-23.

The first season of House of the Dragon (was #9 last week) is ending with a finale (October 23 on HBO) that will, fittingly, feature war and dragons. (The good news: It’s already been renewed for Season 2.) Meanwhile, American Horror Story: New York City is beginning (October 19 on FX), just in time for Halloween, and the teaser is full of references to the LGBTQ+ club scene in 1970s or ’80s New York City.

Over on streaming, Prime Video will introduce you to the world of The Peripheral (October 21), in which a gaming expert (Chloë Grace Moretz) realizes that cutting-edge virtual reality tech that sends her to London in the future leads to very real danger. Plus, Love Is Blind, in which singles try to find love without seeing each other’s faces, returns for its third season (October 19 on Netflix).

And while we’re currently in the spooky season, with Halloween just around the corner, two networks are both kicking off their holiday events, with Hallmark Channel’s Noel Next Door (October 21) and Great American Family’s Destined at Christmas (October 22).

Nothing else returns to our list from last week.

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?