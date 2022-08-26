‘House of the Dragon’ Receives Early Season 2 Renewal at HBO

Fire will continue to reign because HBO has renewed its new Game of Thrones prequel spinoff, House of the Dragon, for Season 2.

The show based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the inner workings of House Targaryen, from which the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) descended.

Debuting Sunday, August 21, House of the Dragon drew in the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history. According to the premium cabler’s reports, the premiere episode has now been seen by over 20 million viewers across linear, On Demand, and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. based on a combination of Nielsen and first-party data.

Co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, they both serve as executive producers alongside Miguel Sapochnik, Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. Both Condal and Sapochnik serve as co-showrunners with Condal on writing duty and Sapochnik directing.

“We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one,” HBO’s Executive Vice President of Programming, Francesca Orsi stated. “Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two.”

The critically acclaimed show stars a large ensemble cast among which includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Stay tuned for more on House of the Dragon as Season 1 unfolds and Season 2 begins to take shape at HBO.

House of the Dragon, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO & HBO Max

