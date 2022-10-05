Ready to go back in the pods? Netflix has revealed its Love is Blind Season 3 cast, comprised of 30 singles, all hoping to tie the knot. Viewers will get to know the full cast when Love is Blind Season 3 drops its first four episodes on Wednesday, October 19, but the streamer shared a teaser video to tide fans over while they wait.

In the video below, the singles describe the traits their looking for in a partner, what might annoy people about them, their pet peeves, and more. Set in Dallas, Season 3 will consist of 12 episodes, the last two being the weddings and reunion. New episode blocks will drop every Wednesday from October 19 through November 9, and Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as hosts.

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Dallas and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them,” the Season 3 description teases. “Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive twelve-episode series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter, or if love really is blind.”

Love is Blind is created by Kinetic Content with Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Kimberly Goodman, Brent Gauches, Heather Crowe, and Brian Smith as executive producers.

Get to know the Love is Blind Season 3 cast below, plus where to follow them on Instagram.

Love is Blind, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, October 19, Netflix