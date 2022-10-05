Meet the ‘Love is Blind’ Season 3 Cast — Plus How to Follow Them on Instagram (VIDEO)

Netflix's 'Love is Blind' Season 3 Cast
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Ready to go back in the pods? Netflix has revealed its Love is Blind Season 3 cast, comprised of 30 singles, all hoping to tie the knot. Viewers will get to know the full cast when Love is Blind Season 3 drops its first four episodes on Wednesday, October 19, but the streamer shared a teaser video to tide fans over while they wait.

In the video below, the singles describe the traits their looking for in a partner, what might annoy people about them, their pet peeves, and more. Set in Dallas, Season 3 will consist of 12 episodes, the last two being the weddings and reunion. New episode blocks will drop every Wednesday from October 19 through November 9, and Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as hosts.

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Dallas and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them,” the Season 3 description teases. “Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive twelve-episode series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter, or if love really is blind.”

Love is Blind is created by Kinetic Content with Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Kimberly Goodman, Brent Gauches, Heather Crowe, and Brian Smith as executive producers.

Get to know the Love is Blind Season 3 cast below, plus where to follow them on Instagram.

Alexa Alfia in sSeason 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Alexa Alfia 27, Insurance Agency Owner

Amanda Langston in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Amanda Langston — 31, Stylist

Andrew Liu in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Andrew Liu — 30, Director of Operations

Anthony LaScalea in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Anthony LaScalea — 33, Attorney

Ashley Randermann in Season 3 of 'Love Is Blind'
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Ashley Randermann — 29, Chiropractor

Bartise Bowden in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Bartise Bowden — 27, Senior Analyst

Brannigan Maxwell in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Brannigan Maxwell — 35, Critical Care Nurse

Brennon Lemieux in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Brennon Lemieux — 32, Water Treatment Engineer

Charita Scott in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Charita Scott — 35, Makeup Artist

Chelsey Jordan in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Chelsey Jordan — 27, Customer Success Manager

Cole Barnett in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Cole Barnett — 27, Realtor

Colleen Reed in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Colleen Reed — 26, Ballet Dancer & Digital PR Strategist

Dakota Easley in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Dakota Easley — 29, Aerospace Engineer

Dale Dalida in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Dale Dalida — 32, Cybersecurity Student

DaVonte Black in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

DaVonté Black — 29, Fitness Development Coach

Jessica Gumbert in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Jessica “Jess” Gumbert — 30, Senior Event Producer

Julian Torres in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Julian Torres — 34, Managing Director of Operations

Kalekia Adams in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Kalekia Adams — 31, ICU Nurse Practitioner

Kimberlee Clarke in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Kimberlee “Kim” Clarke — 30, Teacher & Coach

Loren Langenbeck in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Loren Langenbeck — 36, Medical Device Rep

Matt Bolton in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Matt Bolton28, Private Charter Sales Executive

Nancy Rodriguez in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Nancy Rodriguez — 32, Real Estate Investor

Nash Buehler in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Nash Buehler — 34, Realtor

Raven Ross in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Raven Ross — 29, Pilates Instructor

Simmer Bajwa in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Simmer Bajwa — 27, Director of Marketing Technology

SK Alagbada in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Sikiru “SK” Alagbada — 34, Data Engineer

Tony Taylor in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Tony Taylor — 34, Medical Device Sales Rep

Valerie Truong in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Valerie Truong — 35, Dermatologist

Zach Gordon in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Zach Gordon — 29, Med School & Interior Quality Control Manager

Zanab Jaffrey in Season 3 of Love Is Blind
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Zanab Jaffrey32, Realtor

