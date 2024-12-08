Robin Williams’ Son Zak Shares Tearjerking Memory About Father

Much like a certain Disney genie, the late Robin Williams granted wishes to people in need of a helping hand, according to his son Zak Williams.

“When I was a little kid, and we’d be walking in San Francisco where I grew up, [Robin] would stop, talk to someone on the street — a homeless person — say, ‘Hey boss, what can I do for you?’” Zak told People at the recent 12th Annual Bring Change to Mind Revels & Revelations gala. “And we’d see him get meals, food, money.”

The comedian, who died at age 63 in 2014, “Cared deeply about people in need, and I think for me, he opened my eyes to really what kindness was all about,” Zak added. “It was deeply important to him to help improve the human condition, and that extends beyond helping people laugh and learn about themselves.”

Zak also mentioned how his famous father raised money and awareness for the Challenged Athletes Foundation, the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Now Zak, pictured above with Robin in 2002, and his siblings are continuing their father’s “extremely important” philanthropy. Zak, for instance, is the chair of Glenn Close’s Bring Change to Mind organization, which is devoted to ending the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness.

“We see it as a natural extension of what [Robin] would want, which is helping bring healing and helping develop resilience for folks, especially young people. He loved kids,” Zak said of his siblings’ work. “And as a family, we feel it’s a natural way to honor his legacy.”

Zak is Robin’s son with first wife Valerie Velardi, and he has two half siblings, Zelda and Cody Williams, who are the late Oscar winner’s children with second wife Marsha Garces.

This July, on what would have been Robin’s 73rd birthday, Zak shared more praise for his father. “I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world,” he wrote on X at the time. “There’s not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch. I’m so grateful to be your son. Love you forever.”