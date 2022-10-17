HBO Releases Trailer for Explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Finale (VIDEO)

The end is nigh for the first season of HBO‘s House of the Dragon and the trailer for the Season 1 finale promises an explosive conclusion.

“The Greens are coming for you, Rhaenyra, and for your children,” Rhaenys (Eve Best) begins the teaser (watch below). We then see Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and the Targaryens preparing to wage war on the Red Keep. There is also a brief scene of Daemon (Matt Smith) singing to his dragon before swords are drawn and chaos ensues.

HBO released the preview following the ninth episode’s airing on Sunday, October 16, which saw Aegon’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) ascension to the Iron Throne and a violent party-crashing by Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys. The finale will see Rhaenyra learn of her father’s passing and how Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has named her own son as King of Westeros.

Created by Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin, House of the Dragon is a prequel to the hit series Game of Thrones and is based on Martin’s Fire & Blood novel. It is set about 200 years before Game of Thrones and portrays the fall of House Targaryen and the events leading up to and covering the Targaryen civil war of succession, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The series has been a huge success for HBO, with an estimated 9.99 million viewers in the U.S. watching the season premiere on its first night of availability, making it the largest single-day viewership for a series debut in the service’s history. The show was renewed for a second season four days after the premiere.

House of the Dragon, Season 1, Finale, Sunday, October 23, HBO