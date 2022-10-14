How are things going now that Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Trish (Gloria Reuben) have rekindled their relationship? Let’s let Trish answer that, based on how she describes the night before in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 16 episode of The Equalizer.

Just as Vi’s telling Trish over the phone that she’s thinking about her and can’t wait to see her again, her doorbell rings, and yes, it’s exactly who you think it is. “I shouldn’t have stopped by unannounced, but I just figured your family was gone and last night was so amazing that I just couldn’t wait to see you again,” Trish explains, but she won’t be hearing any complaints from Vi, who kisses her.

However, then Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) arrives home early from school. Watch the clip above to see what happens next — and how excited she is to meet Trish!

“[Vi’s] absolutely gonna find happiness [with Trish],” co-showrunner Joseph C. Wilson previously told TV Insider. “They put this on hold for so long and we were really excited to actually introduce her this season. We’ve talked about her a lot, and Gloria Reuben is just fantastic and an amazing actor and her and Lorraine Toussaint just light up the screen and we’d be remiss not to have her more. We’re gonna explore that relationship. We’re gonna see some of the moves that informed who Aunt Vi was and who she is now and how she got to be this magnificent woman you see in front of you. And we’re gonna get some of the history of how she got there.”

Also in the October 16 episode “Gaslight,” Robyn (Queen Latifah) and the team help uncover the truth after a widowed single mother claims her dead husband is attempting to kill her from beyond the grave.

The Equalizer, Sunday, 8:30/7:30c, CBS