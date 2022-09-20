‘The Equalizer’ Adds Donal Logue as CIA Operator & Gloria Reuben as Vi’s Ex

New characters are coming into (and back into) the lives of our Equalizer faves in Season 3. Donal Logue and Gloria Reuben have been cast as a CIA operator and someone from Vi’s (Lorraine Toussaint) past (and present!), respectively, Deadline reports.

Logue’s Colton Fisk is one of the most decorated agents at the CIA and was the CIA union chief in the Middle East during the 1990s. He has the highest security clearance possible with Tier 5, was part of the team that took out Bin Laden, and ran the CIA training base in Virginia, the Farm.

He’s also described as being “an immaculate dresser” with “swag” which means that his smile can both “disarm a ruthless arms dealer or flip a Middle Eastern dictator to do his bidding.” He doesn’t appear to have an obvious weakness, either, given that his character description reveals he doesn’t have a family, friends, or a “personal past that anyone could ever trace.” His life is his job, and his current assignment “is on a need-to-know basis.”

We’ll have to wait to see just what Colton’s dynamic is like with Robyn (Queen Latifah) — and perhaps with Mel (Liza Lapira) and Harry (Adam Goldberg), depending on how he’ll be working with her — especially if he’s in any way replacing her mentor Bishop’s (Chris Noth) role in her life. And since he doesn’t have any family to speak of, it’ll be interesting to see what he thinks of how important hers is to her.

Meanwhile, Reuben will be playing Trish, a gallerist who was recently widowed and with whom Vi will be rekindling a relationship.

But first, when The Equalizer premieres on October 2, Robyn’s friends and family must find her following her kidnapping. When we last saw Robyn, before a bag was put over her head and she was taken away in an SUV, she was determined to take down Quinn (Chris Vance), for Bishop’s death. Her daughter, Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes), and Vi could only watch; she had just told them she was involved in a very dangerous case. Will Colton come in as part of her rescue or in any way part of the aftermath of that kidnapping? We’ll have to wait and see.

Logue’s TV credits include Law & Order: SVU, Gotham, and Sons of Anarchy, while Reuben’s include ER, Mr. Robot, and City on a Hill.

The Equalizer, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 2, 8:30/7:30c, CBS