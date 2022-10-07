‘Wolf Pack’ Gets an Official Premiere Date & Additional Cast Announcement

Paramount+ announced that its upcoming original series Wolf Pack will have a premiere date of January 26, 2023, during a joint panel with Teen Wolf: The Movie at New York Comic Con. Additional cast members were also revealed during the panel, including Bailey Stender (iCarly), Chase Liefeld (Chang Can Dunk), Hollie Bahar (Westworld), Lanny Joon (Baby Driver), Rio Mangini (Everything Sucks), Stella Smith (Stargirl), Zack Nelson (Loot) and James Martinez (Love, Victor), slated to join in recurring roles. Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City), Bria Brimmer (Doom Patrol), John L. Adams (The Dead Zone), and Sean Philip Glasgow (Diary of a Future President) will also join the cast.

The Wolf Pack panel, moderated by Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley, featured a conversation between writer and executive producer Jeff Davis, as well as executive producer/cast member Sarah Michelle Gellar alongside fellow cast members Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray. It also featured a first look at the series in an official teaser trailer.

Wolf Pack is based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom. It follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and two others who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Wolf Pack, Series Premiere, January 26, 2023, Paramount+