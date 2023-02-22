“It’s almost like a fairy tale.”

Yeah, one with the big bad wolf! Paramount+‘s Wolf Pack drops its fifth episode, entitled “Incendiary,” on Thursday, February 23, and with it comes a ton of twists, including a mother of a reveal from Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s arson investigator Kristin Ramsey.

In the above exclusive sneak peek from the hour, the dogged LAFD specialist drops a bit of her guard to share a private, pivotal detail about her personal life with park ranger Garrett Briggs (Rodrigo Santoro) after he explains how he came to adopt abandoned cubs, err, kids Luna and Harlan (Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray). She’s a parent, too. Or at least was?

You’ll also notice that they seem to be in a familiar location. Why they’re at this particular hot spot is not for us to spill, but we can say that the case of “who began these wildfires wiping out the area?” is definitely heating up, as are things between newly infected high schoolers Blake (Bella Shepard) and Everett (Armani Jackson). In fact, this standout episode could be re-titled “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” thanks to a pool party where there are more half-dressed hookups than a Euphoria marathon and, later on, a major “Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge” courtesy of a very hairy uninvited guest.

By the end of the episode, theories will abound about who and what Kristin Ramsey really is, but don’t jump to any conclusions too quickly. The cliffhanger we’re left with could go a few different ways and Pack is only halfway through the first season. There are still plenty of full moons to survive before anyone gets close to a happy ending in this fairy tale.

Wolf Pack, Thursdays, Paramount+