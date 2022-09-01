New York Comic Con 2022: Your Guide to All the TV Panels

New York is the place to be to geek out about your pop culture favorites this fall, with New York Comic Con once again taking over the Javits Center (October 6-9).

We already know some of our favorite — and soon-to-be favorite — shows that will have panels, with the biggest stars and studios coming to unveil sneak peeks at what’s to come and offer interesting behind-the-scenes tidbits. Below, see the list of panels and events that have been announced so far and keep checking as we update it as more are added and days and times are set. (All times are ET.)

Thursday, October 6

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC): Join the EPs and cast as they discuss the creative process and bringing these characters from page to screen, as well as share some behind-the-scenes anecdotes from filming in New Orleans. Plus, check out an exclusive asset from the series, which will be debuting in early 2023. (Main Stage)

Ghosts (CBS): Join select cast members and executive producers for an exclusive sneak peek of an episode from Season Two followed by a lively and “spirited” moderated panel discussion. (Main Stage)

Friday, October 7

Let the Right One In (Showtime): Check out a special screening, followed by a Q&A with cast & creators. (Room 405)

Saturday, October 8

The Walking Dead (AMC): Cast and creatives of the flagship series discuss the highly anticipated last episodes of the decade-long apocalyptic drama. Plus, a look at what is to come for the upcoming final episodes. (Main Stage)

Sunday, October 9

Sunday Morning Tea With Two Highlanders & A Lord (Starz): Calling all Outlander fans! Kick off Sunday morning with a trip to the Scottish highlands. Join series stars Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Duncan LaCroix (Murtaugh Fraser), and David Berry (Lord John Grey) along with series author Diana Gabaldon as they discuss their time working on such a beloved show and all things Outlander! (Empire Stage)

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel): MTV & Comedy Central’s Josh Horowitz will join Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, director Eric Appel, and the legendary man himself, “Weird” Al Yankovic, to go behind-the-scenes in an exclusive panel about the filming of this outrageously epic biopic. (Empire Stage)