‘The Boys’ Stars Tease Start of Season 4 Production (PHOTOS)

The Boys may have concluded its third season earlier this summer, but the stars are already getting back to work.

Production appears to be kicking off soon as cast members Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and showrunner Eric Kripke teased their return to Toronto, where the series films, on social media. Chronicling their airport experiences, airplane journeys, and reunions in Toronto, there’s plenty of excitement to go around.

While he might be terrifying as the unpredictable and untethered Homelander in the explicit superhero satire, Antony Starr couldn’t appear more joyful about his return to the role alongside costar Chace Crawford who memorably portrays aquatic-based Supe The Deep. “Travel time… Wonder what that means…,” Starr wrote alongside images posted to Instagram of himself and Crawford as they journeyed to Toronto.

Back in Toronto with the deep @chacecrawford pic.twitter.com/1zr67uhSRj — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) August 9, 2022

Once there, the stars posed for a black-and-white selfie together. “Back in Toronto with the deep @chacecrawford,” Starr captioned the image shared on his Twitter profile.

Jack Quaid also teased his travels to Toronto with an airplane selfie featuring Hughie and The Boys’ signature bird. “🖕🏻Ah s**t, here we go again. #Season4 #TheBoys @TheBoysTV,” Quaid captioned the Twitter pic. Likewise, Kripke previewed his journey with an airport selfie featuring Toronto as his destination. The showrunner simply wrote Billy Butcher’s (Urban) frequently uttered, “Oi,” alongside the image.

Karen Fukuhara who plays Kimiko in the series also teased her return with a selfie from the airplane she was taking to Toronto. Taking a cue from her character, Fukuhara didn’t caption the image with words, but rather with a thought bubble emoji.

The most recent tease though comes from Quaid and Urban who both posted the same black-and-white photo on their Instagram accounts. With an arm slung around each other’s backs, the costars share a drink and toast to the impending season. “It begins,” Quaid teased alongside the image in his post. Meanwhile, Urban captioned the photo, “Start as you mean to go on! Season 4. Let’s go !!! @theboystv.”

With the stars getting back to work, that means filming for The Boys Season 4 is likely to begin any day and the sooner production kicks off, the sooner fans will have access to the next chapter. What do you think of the stars’ teases? Let us know in the comments, below, and stay tuned for more updates on The Boys Season 4.

The Boys, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Prime Video