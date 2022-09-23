FX’s ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Premiere Date Set at Hulu

Fleishman Is in Trouble — starting Thursday, November 17 on Hulu.

FX’s new series, starring Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan, and Adam Brody, will premiere with the first two episodes on the streaming service. The rest of the eight-episode series will drop weekly on Thursdays. The cool key art for the series based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s critically acclaimed best-selling novel has also been released. You can check out the full version of that below.

Fleishman Is in Trouble follows the recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), who finds success in app-based dating like he never had when he was younger, before he got married near the end of medical school. However, at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel (Danes), disappears, leaving him with 11-year-old Hannah (Meara Mahoney Gross) and 9-year-old Solly (Maxim Swinton) and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

As he balances parenting, old friends Libby (Caplan) and Seth (Brody) returning, a potential promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming — and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer — he realizes hell never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he faces what happened to their marriage in the first place.

Brodesser-Akner created the series and adapted it from her acclaimed novel. She executive produces alongside Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Susannah Grant. Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton also executive produce and direct multiple episodes. Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini serve as executive producers on the multiple episodes they directed.

