As we brace for the cold that December brings, we have lots of new TV to keep us warm.

The hit HBO Max reboot Gossip Girl is back for Season 2 and the drama is as wild as ever. Julien (Jordan Alexander) decides to take a step back from her influencer career as her personal life deteriorates and starts looking into college. On the other side of the scale, The Simpsons spoofs a well-known rom-com.

Meanwhile, on HBO, with only two episodes left of The White Lotus, we are dying to know the fate of the characters that we have grown to love (but mostly hate) and which ones will make it out of the retreat alive. And over on Avenue 5, the comedy offers some very specific parenting advice.

Want to see what insults we thought were “cold”? Keep reading.