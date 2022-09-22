The trailer for Hulu‘s upcoming 20th Century Studios romantic comedy, Rosaline, has arrived and it’s putting a spin on the classic Romeo & Juliet story.

Instead of revisiting the star-crossed lovers, the film takes on the perspective of Romeo’s (Kyle Allen) recent love interest who also happens to be Juliet’s (Isabela Merced) cousin, Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever). Heartbroken when she observes Romeo meeting and pursuing Juliet, Rosaline comes up with a scheme to foil the famous romance in order to win back her guy. The scheme in question comes together in the trailer, above.

Set to premiere exclusively on Hulu beginning Friday, October 14, the film will be available on the platform in the U.S. and is labeled as a Star+ Original in Latin America, and Star Original on Disney+ in other territories. Joining Dever, Merced, and Allen in the film are fellow stars Sean Teale, Minnie Driver, and Bradley Whitford.

The film is set against the background of Verona, Italy, as it was with Shakespeare’s original work, but despite being set in the past, the trailer teases the characters speaking in a more modern way. Based on Rebecca Serle’s novel When You Were Mine, Rosaline is written for the screen by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and directed by Karen Maine.

Serving as executive producers on the film are Dever, Neustadter, Weber, Whitney Brown, Emily Morris, and Becca Edelman. Meanwhile, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine are attached as producers. Stay tuned to see what’s in store for Romeo’s scorned lover when Rosaline debuts on Hulu later this fall.

