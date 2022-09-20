‘The Midnight Club’: Horror Stories Come to Life in Official Trailer (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

‘The Midnight Club’

$10.79
Buy Now

Netflix is getting ready for spooky season with the debut of its official trailer for Mike Flanagan‘s The Midnight Club series.

From Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures, and showrunner Leah Fong, The Midnight Club is set to premiere Friday, October 7 and is based on the creative work of bestselling author Christopher Pike.

Still keeping Flanagan’s dark and scary atmosphere, the series in the horror auteur’s first YA project. As teased in the trailer, above, the story centers around a group of eight teens with cancer at a hospice. Each night, the Midnight Club meets around a table to tell sinister stories that come to startling life.

The Midnight Club Season 1 key art netflix

(Credit: Netflix)

The 10-episode season marks Flanagan and Fong’s first project together since The Haunting of Bly Manor which is part of Intrepid Pictures’ growing slate that also includes The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass.

Also starring in the series are Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, and Sauriyan Sapkota. Additional cast include Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Heather Langenkamp, and Rahul Kohli.

'The Midnight Club' Producer Trevor Macy Talks the Show's 'Big Mystery'See Also

'The Midnight Club' Producer Trevor Macy Talks the Show's 'Big Mystery'

The YA horror series from Mike Flanagan and Macy debuts October 7 on Netflix.

The Midnight Club is executive produced by Flanagan, Macy, Fong, Pike, Julia Bicknell. In the trailer, get ready to jump with surprising scares and sit on the edge of your seat with excitement as the unique tales unfold. Catch the first look at the upcoming series, above, and catch up on all of Flanagan’s horror titles on Netflix now.

The Midnight Club, Series Premiere, Friday, October 7, Netflix

The Midnight Club

Adia

Annarah Cymone

Aya Furukawa

Heather Langenkamp

Igby Rigney

Iman Benson

Matt Biedel

Mike Flanagan

Rahul Kohli

Ruth Codd

Samantha Sloyan

Sauriyan Sapkota

William Chris Sumpter

Zach Gilford