‘The Midnight Club’: Horror Stories Come to Life in Official Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix is getting ready for spooky season with the debut of its official trailer for Mike Flanagan‘s The Midnight Club series.

From Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures, and showrunner Leah Fong, The Midnight Club is set to premiere Friday, October 7 and is based on the creative work of bestselling author Christopher Pike.

Still keeping Flanagan’s dark and scary atmosphere, the series in the horror auteur’s first YA project. As teased in the trailer, above, the story centers around a group of eight teens with cancer at a hospice. Each night, the Midnight Club meets around a table to tell sinister stories that come to startling life.

The 10-episode season marks Flanagan and Fong’s first project together since The Haunting of Bly Manor which is part of Intrepid Pictures’ growing slate that also includes The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass.

Also starring in the series are Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, and Sauriyan Sapkota. Additional cast include Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Heather Langenkamp, and Rahul Kohli.

The Midnight Club is executive produced by Flanagan, Macy, Fong, Pike, Julia Bicknell. In the trailer, get ready to jump with surprising scares and sit on the edge of your seat with excitement as the unique tales unfold. Catch the first look at the upcoming series, above, and catch up on all of Flanagan’s horror titles on Netflix now.

The Midnight Club, Series Premiere, Friday, October 7, Netflix