‘The Midnight Club’ Producer Trevor Macy Talks the Show’s ‘Big Mystery’

The Midnight Club. (L to R) Iman Benson as Ilonka, Igby Rigney as Kevin, Annarah Cymone as Sandra, Ruth Codd as Anya, Adia as Cheri Ian, Chris Sumpter as Spencer, Aya Furukawa as Natsuki, Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh in episode 104 of The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

Twelve bells…and all is not well!

The Midnight Club is the latest Netflix offering from the duo behind gothic hits The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor and last year’s shocking spookfest Midnight Mass. Horror master Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy bring us this spooky new series, set in a bleak hospice where eight terminally ill teens tell one another terrifying tales, which we see play out onscreen.

The group forms a pact: The first one to pass away will reach out to the club from beyond the grave. “That’s a pretty big mystery — what happens after you die — but we’re going to take a crack at it,” says Macy of the series, based on Christopher Pike’s ’90s young adult novel of the same title.

“If you were trying to draw a line between R. L. Stine and Stephen King in 1990, it’s hard to do it without going through Christopher Pike,” admits Macy. The two are both big Pike fans, and they are also adapting Pike’s scary The Season of Passage for the big screen.

One more fun twist in Club: Dr. Georgina Stanton, the enigmatic figure in charge of the facility, is played by A Nightmare on Elm Street scream queen Heather Langenkamp. Teases Macy: “What kind of a person would run this asylum?”

Joining Langenkamp in the series are Iman Benson, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Igby Rigney and Sauriyan Sapkota, as well as familiar Midnight Mass faces Rahul Kohli, Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, Annarah Cymone, and Matt Biedel.

The Midnight Club, Premieres Friday, October 7, Netflix