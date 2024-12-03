See ‘The Voice’ Top 8 Perform: Who Impressed in First Live Show of Season?

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice continued on Monday night (December 2) with the first Live Shows episode of the season, as the Top 8 contestants took to the stage to perform for America’s votes.

Each of the remaining artists — Adam Bohanan, Christina Eagle, Danny Joseph, Jan Dan, Jeremy Beloate, Shye, Sofronio Vasquez, and Sydney Sterlace — performed a solo song and a duet of a Sting track, with the “Every Breath You Take” singer playing bass for all of his songs.

First up was Snoop Dogg‘s team member Christina Eagle, who performed an upbeat rendition of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” Snoop had high praise for the performance, saying it was like listening to Reba McEntire “reincarnated.” Meanwhile, Reba herself called it a “great representation of what this show is all about.”

Next up was Gwen Stefani‘s team member Jan Dan, who took on Journey’s classic ballad “Open Arms.” Stefani expressed her pride, telling Jan Dan, “I am shaking because I am so happy for you. We’re on live TV and you’re able to be so composed and yourself. It was perfect. I am so proud of you.”

The first duet of the evening saw Team Snoop’s Jeremy Beloate teaming up with Michael Bublé‘s Sofronio Vasquez for a performance of The Police classic “Every Breath You Take.”

This was followed by Team Reba’s Adam Bohanan, who performed Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?” “I love it that you are out here having fun,” McEntire told Bohanan. “You have that mischievous little boy grin. Your eyes are twinkling. You’re infectious. That touches my heart with your great talent.”

Team Reba’s Danny Joseph and Team Snoop’s Christina Eagle then paired up for a duet of “If You Love Somebody, Set Them Free.”

Afterward, Team Gwen’s Sydney Sterlace took to the stage to perform Billie Eilish’s hit “When the Party’s Over.” Stefani told the younger singer she was “blown away” by the performance.

Up next, Team Bublé’s Shye took on Brandi Carlile’s ballad “The Joke,” delivering a powerful performance. “I never heard anyone on this competition or any competition that sounds like you. I’ve said from the beginning, you are the truth,” Bublé said.

Team Reba’s Adam Bohanan and Team Gwen’s Jan Dan then teamed up for a duet of “Roxanne,” with both performers giving it their all to earn America’s votes.

Then, Team Snoop’s Jeremy Beloate returned to the stage for his solo performance, taking on Tom Jones’ “I (Who Have Nothing).” Snoop was so impressed that he turned his attention to the viewers, saying, “I am going to talk to America. Pick up your phone and vote for Jeremy. Quit playing.”

For the final duet of the night, Team Bublé’s Shye paired up with Team Gwen’s Sydney Sterlace for a performance of “Fields of Gold.”

This was followed by Team Reba’s Danny Joseph, who performed a rendition of Chris Stapleton’s “I Was Wrong.” McEntire heaped praise on the performance, saying, “You looked great; you sounded great. I loved the things you chose to play on the guitar different than rehearsal. Your performance was great.”

Closing out the night was Team Bublé’s Sofronio Vasquez, who took on Elvis Presley’s “If I Can Dream,” delivering an electric performance. “Nobody in the whole universe besides you and your family knows what you’re going through,” Bublé told the singer. “I think if people understood the strength you have on a night when it matters, you walk out here and take the brass ring. I’m so happy.”

Host Carson Daly will reveal the results of America’s votes on Tuesday’s (December 3) episode, announcing which five artists will advance to next week’s finale. The four highest vote-getters will automatically move on, while the bottom three will perform again for a chance at an Instant Save.

Who impressed you the most on Monday’s episode? Who are you rooting for to win the season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.