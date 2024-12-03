‘Yellowstone’ Director Addresses Shocking Killings on Show Amid Fan Backlash

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Yellowstone is not going easy on viewers during its final run of episodes, as fan-favorite characters continue to be killed off week after week in the lead-up to the final episode on Sunday, December 15.

Paramount Network‘s executive producer Christina Voros, who directed the first four episodes of Yellowstone Season 5B, has now responded to the onslaught of deaths, explaining that it accurately shows the dangerous “lifestyle of cowboys.”

Three characters have been killed across the first four episodes, including Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton, Dawn Olivieri‘s Sarah Atwood, and Denim Richards‘ Colby Mayfield in the most recent episode. It was the latter death that fans took the worst, as it happened as an accident when a horse kicked Colby in the chest.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Voros said, “The thing that I think is such a gut-punch about Colby’s death is that in a season where there are all these twists and turns and dark forces and giant narrative swings, Colby’s death is so powerful because it’s so simple.”

She continued, “For anyone who really understands the lifestyle of cowboys and working with animals and the risks of the job — and Rip says it about himself — it’s a dangerous job, and this kind of thing happens and it happens in a split-second.”

“This death comes as a shock because it’s so simple, and it’s so grounded in the world in which all these characters work that it’s profoundly tragic,” Voros added. “And the timing of it is just gut-wrenching.”

Voros also touched on how Colby’s death will impact the characters in a different way than other deaths because of its accidental nature and the fact he had his whole life ahead of him.

“It has a very different impact, I think, than the murder of John Dutton, because it happened because he was doing what he’s meant to be doing,” she explained. “It didn’t happen because someone was out to get him or because he did anything wrong. He was trying to protect Carter and did what he thought was the right thing, and it was a freak accident. So it’s interesting to see all those characters struggle with the notion of blame.”

After Colby’s shocking death aired on Sunday (December 1), fans took to social media to share their surprise and disappointment, with many blaming the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan.

“That was not cool. I hate that they killed Colby.If ANYONE deserved a happy ending when this series ends, it was these two. Felt so bad for Teeter upon hearing the news,” wrote one X user.

“I am just so angry. Why kill Colby he should have had a happy ending with teeter,” said another.

Another added, “Colby??? Really, did it have to be Colby! The same episode that we finally get Colby telling Teeter he loves her, you go and do that to Colby! So many other people, such as Lloyd. That would have affected the cast also!”

“Why did they have to do him like that?! One of the genuinely best hearts on the show, and killed him off? RIP Colby,” wrote one commenter.

“Ok #YellowstoneTV you have officially ticked me off!! You killed Colby no reason!! The only black guy and the nicest character. I am scared to see what is coming,” said another.

“Damn how they just gonna do in COLBY like that on #Yellowstone. Very unexpected for sure and it’s like a throw away because Taylor Sheridan didn’t know what to do in that situation when he was writing it,” another added.

Another wrote, “Taylor Sheridan f*** you very much for killing my boy! Colby deserved better!!”

“May the ghost of Colby haunt your dreams forever, Taylor Sheridan,” added one fan.

What did you think of Colby’s death? Is the show killing off too many characters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.