It’s almost time for The Voice to crown its Season 26 winner. On Tuesday, December 10, the Top 5 finalists will find out which of them will be America’s choice for victor after a show filled with all-star performances.

NBC has released the full details of finals week for The Voice Season 26 now, so here’s everything to know.

When will The Voice Season 26’s finale air?

On Monday, December 9, the Top 5 finalists — chosen from the Top 8, who performed for the first live show on Monday (December 2) — will each perform their final competition numbers before the votes begin.

Then, on Tuesday, December 10, host Carson Daly will announce the final results of the votes, announcing the latest winner of the long-lived competition series… but not before a bevy of guest performers take the stage.

Who will perform at The Voice ‘s grand finale?

On Monday’s show, in addition to the Top 5’s competitive performances, audiences will also be treated to a duet by coach Michael Bublé and playoff advisor Carly Pearce of their new holiday special “Maybe This Christmas,” which they created while advising Team Bublé this season.

Tuesday’s finale will also feature the following special performances: Dan + Shay will perform, having just released their new holiday album, It’s Officially Christmas: The Double Album. Kelly Clarkson will perform her new holiday single, “You for Christmas.” Myles Smith will perform his new hit, “Stargazing.” Riley Green and Ella Langley will join forces to perform “Don’t Mind if I Do.” Tears for Fears will deliver their song “Everyone Wants to Rule the World” and “The Girl That I Call Home” from their live album Songs for A Nervous Planet. Season 24 winner Huntley will perform his new single “Skyline Drive,” and Season 25 winner Asher HaVon will perform his new song “Thank You,” which is dedicated to his former coach Reba McEntire. And, finally, Mega mentor Sting will also join coach Snoop Dogg on stage to premiere their new collaboration, “Another Part of Me.”

