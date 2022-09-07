The name may be changed, but the cool remains the same!

Having survived not just a move from Epix to HBO Max but also a meme-inspiring title tweak from simply Pennyworth to Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, it’s time for us to get back to acknowledging that we have been champing at the bit for Season 3, whatever it’s called or wherever it airs. Because truth be told, this is one DC Comics property that doesn’t need capes to kick ass.

And now, after so much time waiting, we have our first look at the key art and trailer for the new season!

Set in an alternate universe where history and Bat-cannon collide, the series follows Alfred Pennyworth (the fabulous Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha (Emma Paetz) years before they become Bruce Wayne’s parents.

In the third season, there’s a five-year time jump that places the action in the early ’70s London, where the show’s previous civil war storyline has been resolved and, per the Warner Media release, “a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse — ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains.”

Good thing the good guys are on the way, because from the looks of the trailer (which you can watch above), Al’s buddy Lucius Fox (Simon Manyonda) is gonna need some help combating whomever is behind this “psycho-kinetic drug” called Lullabye State (nods to “Hush” maybe?). And of course, there is also the forever-awesome Paloma Faith‘s Bet Sykes, back and seemingly as lethal as ever.

So if you haven’t gotten on board with this one, we’d suggest you catch up pronto. It’s (penny) worth the time!