‘Cobra Kai’: Old Rivalries Come to a Head in Full Season 5 Trailer (VIDEO)

Cobra Kai‘s fifth season is nearly here and in anticipation of the show’s return, Netflix is unveiling a new trailer that teases the continuation of many rivalries.

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament in Season 4, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is expanding the Cobra Kai empire in Season 5. As he tries to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the mainstay of the Valley, it appears that Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is turning to a new career as a paid driver, and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) is closing up Miyagi-Do.

As Kreese (Martin Kove) sits behind bars after being falsely accused of beating up Raymond (Paul Walter Hauser), a.k.a. Stingray, the only defense the Valley has are Daniel and former foe-turned-ally Chozen (Yuji Okumoto). Teaming up with Johnny, will they have the strength to take down Terry’s growing army of Cobra Kai recruits?

And on the teen side of things, old rivalries continue between Johnny’s protegee Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and real-life son Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) as the pair face off for some action-packed moments in the trailer, below. Needless to say, drama’s at an all-time high. helping bring it all to screen are writers and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Joining them as executive producers on the series are Macchio, Zabka, Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, and Susan Ekins.

Along with the stars mentioned above, Season 5 cast members include Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, Dallas Dupree Young, Oona O’Brien, and Griffin Santopietro. Don’t miss the action, check out the trailer above, and catch Cobra Kai when Season 5 arrives this September.

Cobra Kai, Season 5 Premiere, Friday, September 9, Netflix