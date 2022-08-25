‘Monarch’: Inside the Lies, Betrayal & Killer Soundtrack of the Country Music Drama

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Fall Preview issue. For more first looks at fall’s new shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, August 25.

“I’ve done things that can never be forgiven,” confesses glamorous, manipulative matriarch Dottie Roman (Oscar winner Susan Sarandon) in the premiere of the sudsy drama Monarch about a superstar country music dynasty.

Turns out, everyone in this bickering yet loving Texas clan is hiding a sin or two — from adultery to straight-up murder — including her husband, Albie (Grammy nominee Trace Adkins), and favorite daughter Nicky (Anna Friel, Pushing Daisies). “The Romans are famous for telling the truth” says exec producer Melissa London Hilfers, “when there’s lies and betrayal.”

One of the tragic secrets the family is hiding: Dottie has a terminal illness. She’s chosen obedient Nicky as her successor, which riles up younger daughter and rebel Gigi (singer-songwriter Beth Ditto), a bar owner we’ll eventually hear cover Lizzo and Lady Gaga. “The question facing the [sisters] is what wins out: the love they’ve always shared, or this innate desire Romans are born with, to occupy the spotlight?” says exec producer Jon Feldman. Adds Hilfers, “Nicky is 40 and has given everything to her children, husband, parents, and work. She finally gets her chance and is afraid it might be too late for her.”

Meanwhile, their brother, Luke (Joshua Sasse, Galavant), is concerned about how all this may affect the bottom line. As head of the Monarch record label, he routinely locks horns with their daddy. “It’s a deep resentment that comes from way back,” says Adkins, hinting that Dottie is to blame.

The king and queen’s relationship is indeed a complicated one. “They love each other, but they’ve overlooked things to maintain the status quo,” Adkins says, adding with his deep bass chuckle, “I swear, there’ve been a couple of times when [Susan’s] looked at me and I was afraid she was going to take a knife out and cut me.”

While Monarch does launch a surprise murder mystery, it’s safe to say that Albie isn’t the victim. What’s killer: the series’ soundtrack, packed with original tunes and country classics. “I’ve done Waylon, Willie, Ed Bruce, and John Prine,” Adkins says. “These songs have always been sacred ground. But because it’s pretend, I’m able to record them.”

Monarch, Premieres Sunday, September 11, 8/7c, Fox; then Tuesday, 9/8c, Starting September 20