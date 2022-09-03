‘Last Light’: 3 Reasons to Watch Peacock’s Matthew Fox-Led Drama

Lost anchor Matthew Fox bursts back onto TV after a 12-year absence in this action thriller based on Alex Scarrow’s bestseller. Read on for three reasons to turn on Last Light.

We repeat: Matthew Fox.

He plays petrochemist Andy Yeats. After the global oil supply is contaminated, “He finds out what he’s made of,” says exec producer-director Dennie Gordon.

A family risks all to reunite.

As riots, blackouts and plane crashes result, Andy, in the Middle East, tries to reach loved ones caught in the bedlam. Wife Elena (Joanne Froggatt) and blind son Sam (Taylor Fay) are in Paris; teen daughter Laura (Alyth Ross), a climate activist, is in London.

See Also Matthew Fox & Joanne Froggatt Fight to Survive in 'Last Light' Trailer Series based on Alex Scarrow's novel of the same name tells the story of a family fighting to survive during the fallout of an oil crisis.

The five episodes feel like a blockbuster film.

Gordon reports Froggatt saying, “‘I didn’t think I’d be jumping road barricades [to escape] exploding cars — in pointy boots!’”

Last Light, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 8, Peacock

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Fall Preview issue. For more first looks at fall’s new shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.