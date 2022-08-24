“You will always be my real boy.”

September 8 is going to be a big day for Disney fans. Not only is it once again Disney+ day — leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA — but the streaming service will also debut its new, live-action film Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son, that day.

Watch the video above for a look at the magic of the story of Pinocchio, with so much for fans of the beloved tale of this wooden puppet’s adventure to become a real boy.

The film, directed by Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis, also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience,” Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, and Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John. Lorraine Bracco plays Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. The movie’s cast also includes Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her marionette Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli, and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

Joining Zemeckis as producers are Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz, and Paul Weitz. Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire, and Jeremy Johns executive produce.

Pinocchio won’t be the only premiere on Disney+ Day. The streaming service promises more premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic for the event.

