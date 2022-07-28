Starz is back at it again with period pieces with The Serpent Queen. The series tracks 16th century French monarch Catherine de Medici, played by Academy Award nominee Samantha Morton (Tales of the Walking Dead, Minority Report, Harlots). Viewers meet the adult Catherine and the younger versions of herself in The Serpent Queen trailer. And the clips showcase the show’s Fleabag and Deadpool-like format in its frequent breaking of the fourth wall.

Premiering Sunday, September 11, The Serpent Queen is “a historical drama with an edge,” as Starz describes, putting “a contemporary spin on conventional storytelling to tell the tale of Catherine de Medici’s (Morton) rise to power.”

As the synopsis says: “The Serpent Queen puts a contemporary spin on conventional storytelling to tell the tale of Catherine de Medici’s (Morton) rise to power. In the series premiere, ‘Medici Bitch,’ Catherine’s tale unfolds through flashbacks as she defends her actions and imparts the lessons she’s learned to her new servant confidant, Rahima (Sennia Nanua, The Girl with All the Gifts, Frankie). At 14, the young, orphaned Catherine (Liv Hill, Three Girls, Jellyfish) marries into the 16th-century French court.

Despite her commoner status, her uncle Pope Clement (Charles Dance, Game of Thrones, The Crown), has negotiated a large dowry and a geopolitical alliance in return for the union, and with it comes the expectation of many heirs. However, on her wedding night, Catherine learns that her new husband is in love with Diane de Poitiers (Ludivine Sagnier, Lupin, The Young Pope), a beautiful lady-in-waiting twice his age.

With her future suddenly uncertain and with little hope of conceiving, Catherine must quickly learn who she can trust — both within her personal entourage of courtiers and the members of the royal court — while outmaneuvering anyone who underestimates her determination to survive at any cost.”

Check out The Serpent Queen trailer, below.

Starz’s The Serpent Queen also stars Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Kiruna Stamell (The New Pope), Barry Atsma (The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Bad Banks), Alex Heath (Suspicion), Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones, The Good Karma Hospital), Enzo Cilenti (Free Fire, The Last Tycoon), Antonia Clarke (Anna), Adam Garcia (Coyote Ugly, Murder on the Orient Express), Beth Goddard (Manhunt, Des), Raza Jaffrey (Homeland, Code Black), Ray Panthaki (Away), Nicholas Burns (Emma, Harlots), Danny Kirrane (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Don’t Forget the Driver), and Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding, Adult Material).

It’s based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda and hails from writer and executive producer Justin Haythe (Revolutionary Road, Red Sparrow, The Lone Ranger). Stacie Passon (Transparent, Dickinson, Billions) directs multiple episodes, including the premiere and serves as executive producer.

Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games franchise) and Erwin Stoff (The Matrix, 13 Hours, Edge of Tomorrow) serve as executive producers. Season 1 will consist of eight episodes and is produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.

The Serpent Queen, Series Premiere, Sunday, September 11, 8/7c, Starz, Available on the Starz App at Midnight