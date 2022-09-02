‘Cornered’: How ‘The Sandman’ Star Kirby Howell-Baptiste Relaxes

Kirby Howell-Baptiste might play Death in Netflix’s hit adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, but she was very lively when sharing with us more about herself in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con.

In addition to taking us inside The Sandman with the rest of the cast, Howell-Baptiste opened up about an alternate career path (florist), how she relaxes (with the addendum, “in a way that my niece is going to hear because she knows how to access the internet?”), favorite meals to eat and prepare, her most-worn piece of clothing or jewelry, and much more.

The quality she admires the most in others and the one in herself that is more important to her is identical: “Loyalty.” Her most-worn piece of clothing is one she bought for five dollars at a yard sale. At the time of the interview, she’d just started watching The Bear on FX. And her favorite meals to eat and cook have one thing in common.

See Howell-Baptiste’s full “Cornered” interview above to find out if she’d rather stay home or go to a party, what brand she’d be an ambassador for, favorite activity, and more.

The Sandman, Streaming now, Netflix