‘Cornered’: ‘Prey’ Star Dane DiLiegro on What He’s Watching on TV (VIDEO)

Prey‘s Dane DiLiegro may not be so recognizable to viewers of the Hulu film as he was covered by plenty of makeup and prosthetics to take on the Predator look.

The actor came to TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con to chat about the movie, but stuck around to offer up some fun facts about himself. In the video, above, he opens up about what job he’d be doing if he didn’t pursue acting, his hobbies, favorite snacks, and much more.

The former basketball player admits that if he wasn’t a performer, he’d “be hosting culinary travel TV, no question. Traveling the world, eating food, telling people about it,” he muses in the video, above. Likening himself to an Anthony Bourdain that’s “a little taller” with “a little less cigarettes.”

Among DiLiegro’s other interests are hiking and biking, and when it comes to food, he can’t resist Rice Krispy Treats. And the actor also opened up about some of his favorite shows like The Old Man and The Bear which are also streaming on Hulu.

See DiLiegro’s full “Cornered” interview, above, and catch the actor in Prey on Hulu now.

Prey, Streaming now, Hulu