The end for the first responders of the 126 is near. Fox has announced the series finale date for 9-1-1: Lone Star.

The network has unveiled its midseason premiere dates, and that includes the return of 9-1-1: Lone Star in the new year. The winter premiere will air on Monday, January 20, and the “gripping, unforgettable” series finale will air on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c.

Ahead of the final season, co-showrunner Rashad Raisani told TV Insider that because the team had some idea that this could be it, they shaped the end of it just in case. Filming finished in July, and it wasn’t until the beginning of September that the show was officially announced to be ending.

Therefore, the goal was to “hopefully give it a poetic ending and make people feel like it was incredibly satisfying,” he explained.

The ending will be “very on brand,” he teased. “It’s gonna have an apocalyptic ending in more ways than one. I’m immensely proud. I’m very confident that [the last episodes] will give you this feeling, I hope, that we are leaving all of these people right where they should be at the end of their journeys—for better, for worse. I think people are gonna have a tremendous sense of both closure and longing to not want to leave them behind, that we’re leaving them just before we’re ready to say goodbye, which I hope is the mark of a show that’s ending at the right time. It’s when you feel like it’s too soon, but yet you feel like, OK, that’s a beautiful last chapter for them if that has to be the last chapter.”

The door will be left open for more because “we didn’t want to close the book entirely,” added Raisani, who would be “more than happy to jump into it,” should the opportunity for a continuation arise.

“I do feel frankly like we’re leaving these people too early,” he said. “I still think there’s so many stories left to tell with these actors and these characters in our world. So I’m a realist in that I think it’s gonna be very challenging for us to keep going with our current environment. But I’m also an idealist in that if there was any hope I would jump to the door.”

9-1-1: Lone Star, Series Finale, Monday, February 3, 8/7c, Fox