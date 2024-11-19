Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Another week and another contestant has abruptly quit The Voice over unexplained reasons.

As the Knockouts continued on Monday’s (November 18) episode, Gwen Stefani revealed that a member of her team had decided to leave the competition. The bombshell came during rehearsals when Stefani told her team’s Mega Mentor, Sting, that Mor Ilderton “had to go home.” No further explanation was given. But last week he shared on social media that he has a new single coming out on November 22.

This comes a week after country singer Tanner Frick left Michael Bublé’s team after rehearsals for the Knockouts. While the show didn’t provide a reason for Frick’s exit, the singer shared a cryptic message on social media, which included a snippet of a new song, captioned, “Ain’t nobody want me anyway.”

Ilderton is from Charleston, West Virginia, and began pursuing music five years ago. According to his NBC bio, he went to college to study biology and is balancing a path toward a career in medicine and his ultimate dream of a full-time music career. He also shares his songs on TikTok, including the track “Welcome Sign,” which recently surpassed 125,000 streams.

On Monday, Ilderton took to Instagram to share a clip from a new song called “Stranger,” which includes the lyrics, “Where were you through all my anger, and all my days in pain.” The single is set to be released on November 22.

Fans jumped into Ilderton’s Instagram comments section to ask about his exit from The Voice, with one fan writing, “Sure miss you!! I was sad to learn you dropped from the voice. It makes me wonder what’s going on behind the scenes with both you and Tanner dropping out. I will be watching for your awesome talent though.”

“I was looking forward to hearing what song you would sing your heart out to on the knockouts. Excited for the release of this song though, still love your voice!” said another.

“I’m so sad you left the voice! You are amazing!! Can’t wait for the single!” added another.

Another wrote, “Literally so sad cause you left.”

Following Ilderton’s departure, Stefani was left with Jan Dan and Sydney Sterlace, both of whom advanced in the competition. Sterlace won the Knockout, while Stefani used her Save to protect Jan Dan, ensuring both her acts made it through to the Playoffs.

Elsewhere on Monday’s show, Snoop Dogg got tearful when having to pick between ChrisDeo, Mikaela Ayira, and Torre Blake. “I didn’t think I was gonna get this emotional. I love these three girls. Ya’ll made me proud,” the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper said.

Trying to hold back his emotion, Snoop continued, “I’m so torn right now because I can’t take all of ya’ll with me. I’m hurt. And I’m supposed to be strong right now. I’m supposed to make ya’ll strong. But this is how you affected me. I love each and every one of you.”

“The gangster holy ghost don’t ever let me down,” he added. “Ladies, I love all three of you. I’m so honored to have been able to be your coach, spend time with you, to get to know you, to give you something to roll with for the rest of your lives — because you affected me for the rest of my life.

He then revealed the winner of the Knockout as Ayira, sending her through to the Playoffs. Snoop also chose Aliyah Khaylyn as the winner of her Knockout against Georgia Starns and Mary McAvoy.

Other acts who made it through to the next round include Team Reba McEntire‘s Lauren-Michael Sellers, who won her Knockout against Danny Joseph and Tate Renner. McEntire also chose to use her Save to send Joseph through to the next stage.

Finally, Team Bublé contestant Sofronio Vasquez was picked as the winner of her Knockout against Kiara Vega and Jeremy Beloate. However, Snoop jumped in and used his Steal on Beloate, keeping him in the competition.