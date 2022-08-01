‘The Sandman’ Stars Tease ‘Reality Through Fantasy’ in Netflix Adaptation (VIDEO)

Be prepared to dive into a world of “reality through fantasy,” as Gwendoline Christie (who plays Lucifer) says to describe Netflix’s The Sandman.

Christie, Tom Sturridge (Dream), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death), Mason Alexander Park (Desire), Vanesu Samunyai (Rose Walker), Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne), Patton Oswalt (Matthew the Raven), Jenna Coleman (Johanna Constantine), and Boyd Holbrook (The Corinthian) sat down with Emily Aslanian at San Diego Comic-Con in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded to introduce their adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic series.

The stars offered a rundown of their characters, complete with a bit of sibling banter (Death is the “wiser, older sister” to Dream, Howell-Baptiste said) and intriguing descriptors (Desire is Dream and Death’s “sluttier, more nefarious sibling,” Park teased, while Holbrook called The Corinthian “your worst nightmare in the Dreaming world and the patron saint of serial killers in the waking world”).

The Sandman follows what happens after Morpheus, who controls our dreams, is locked up for a century — accidentally! — and then must fix the chaos his absence has caused. “The consequences to the world are horrendous,” Sturridge previewed. The ensuing journey takes him “to some of the most exciting, bizarre, strange, and extraordinary worlds and universes ever encountered.” He also must rebuild the Dreaming and deal with the “mischief” caused by the dreams and nightmares that have escaped.

As for what they’re excited for fans to see, Coleman said it simply enough: “All of it.” But it was Oswalt who set the bar high. “Episode 6, ‘The Sound of Her Wings,’ is going to blow people away who know the comic and who have never read the comic. It is one of the best hours of television I have ever seen,” he revealed.

Watch the video above for more from Sturridge, Howell-Baptiste, Christie, Park, Samunyai, Acheampong, Oswalt, Coleman, and Holbrook. They introduce their characters, talk about getting ready for the fan response as they were heading for their Comic-Con panel, and tease more about what to expect from the world of The Sandman.

The Sandman, Series Premiere, Friday, August 5, Netflix