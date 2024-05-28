Dead Boy Detectives joined The Sandman universe in 2024, and now it’s soon time for the flagship series to make its comeback to Netflix.

The Sandman Season 2 officially began production in November 2023, according to the streamer, and it’s adding several new cast members to the talent roster this season, talent that completes the Endless family with the additions of Destiny, Delirium, and the Prodigal.

Here’s everything there is to know about The Sandman Season 2 so far. Who knows where these dreams will take us…

The Sandman Season 2 cast includes the remaining Endless siblings

Tom Sturridge stars in the fantasy series as Morpheus/Dream, who in the Season 1 finale battled Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) for regained control of his realm. The other Endless siblings seen in Season 1 were Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Donna Preston as Despair. The group is completed with the additions of Adrian Lester as Destiny, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, and Barry Sloane as the Prodigal in Season 2, Netflix announced on May 20.

Christie, Patton Oswalt (Matthew the Raven), Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne), Jenna Coleman (Johanna Constantine), Ferdinand Kingsley (Hob Gadling), Stephen Fry (Gilbert), Asim Chaudhry (Abel), Sanjeev Bhaskar (Cain), Vanesu Samunyai (Rose Walker), and Razane Jammal (Lytta Hall) are all returning in their previous roles for the second season.

The Sandman Season 2 plot

The Sandman is based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman. While exact plot details have not yet been revealed, the new season promises to take the characters and viewers to places they haven’t yet seen in this story.

“This week we officially restart production on the next sequence of stories of The Sandman for Netflix,” Gaiman wrote in a letter to fans in November, on the 35th anniversary of the story’s release. “Genius showrunner Allan Heinberg and the countless people in front of and behind the camera are building something endlessly special, and bringing these stories to life in a way that would once have been unimaginable.”

“A journey is beginning that will take us from Destiny’s garden to Hell, from the Heart of the Dreaming to Ancient Greece and revolutionary France, and from there to places even I cannot quite imagine on the screen,” the letter continued. “I will be patient. Good things are coming.”

The Sandman Season 2 premiere date

An exact premiere date will be announced at a later time. The series is currently still in production. There was a long wait between the Season 1 debut in August 2022 and the November 2022 renewal, and then an even longer wait for filming to begin a year later in November 2023 (the Hollywood strikes that summer played a part in that delay).

Just knowing how long it takes to film a season of television and complete post-production, it’s possible that the season could come out later this year or in 2025. The Sandman was also notably absent from Netflix’s “Next on Netflix” 2024 lineup announcement in February, implying that a 2025 release date is more likely.

Is there a trailer for The Sandman Season 2?

There is no official trailer for Season 2 just yet, but Netflix released a teaser video featuring the first look at the Endless actors in character on May 20 when the new cast was announced. See the video above.

The Sandman, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Netflix