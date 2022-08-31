Paramount+ to Combine With Showtime in Single Streaming App

Streaming just got a little more affordable, as Paramount+ announced it will be merging with Showtime to create one single app where you can view both libraries.

Paramount Global Streaming president Tom Ryan made the announcement:

“The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle offers consumers unprecedented value by providing one of the broadest content libraries in streaming at one of the lowest prices in the marketplace,” he said in a statement. “This singular user experience streamlines sign-up and enhances discovery, and this lower price will allow more households to enjoy this exceptional combined entertainment offering.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The deal being offered is one viewers will appreciate. Initial rates are set at just $7.99 a month for the new Paramount + Showtime app for the “Essential” plan (ie with ads). For those interested in an ad-free experience, the rate will be $12.99 a month.

On October 2, the early bird discount offer goes away, and prices will then be set at $11.99 for the Essential plan and $14.99 for the Premium plan. This means for slightly more than users already pay for the Showtime app ($10.99) users can also gain access to the Paramount + library.

Paramount + is home to series like The Good Fight, Mayor of Kingstown, SEAL Team, EVIL, 1883, and the entire Star Trek catalog. Plus, the upcoming Tulsa King and Yellowstone prequels 1883: The Bass Reeves Story and 1923.

Showtime is where you can find critical darlings like Yellowjackets, Dexter, Billions, City on a Hill, Your Honor, Homeland, I Love That For You, and Weeds. Plus, the upcoming American Gigolo remake with Jon Bernthal.

Together the offering will ensure a more expansive library, so it’s easy to see the value of this pairing. But what does this say about the future of streaming? Will more apps start to combine to help eliminate some of the bloat? Most of us would rather not have to pay for 20 different streaming apps, so it certainly seems like a smart business plan moving forward, but time will tell.