‘Yellowjackets’ Adds Elijah Wood as Citizen Detective in Season 2

It’s an Ice Storm reunion in Yellowjackets Season 2!

Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency) has been cast in a season-long guest arc on the Showtime drama, reuniting him with Christina Ricci — and it sounds like their characters will be sharing the screen quite a bit. Wood will be playing Walter, a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Misty in ways she won’t see coming.

Wood has also worked with Melanie Lynskey, including on I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore and Over the Garden Wall. “It’s honestly so crazy how every piece of casting news brings more joy?? Now my dear friend @elijahwood is on the show?? The person I had the happiest time of my life working with on I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore??!! My heart!!” she wrote in response to the casting on Twitter. “I love you and i cannot wait to join the party!” he wrote in reply.

This news comes after it was announced that Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell have joined the cast as series regulars as the adult versions of Van and Lottie. Meanwhile, Liv Hewson and Courtney Eaton, who play the teen versions of those characters, have been upped from recurring in Season 1. Production on Season 2 begins later in August in Vancouver.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets follows a high school soccer team after a plane crash as they survive in the wilderness and 25 years later. The present-day timeline also stars Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress. Season 1 also starred Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, and Warren Kole.

Yellowjackets is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Karyn Kusama also executive produced and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer.

The drama was nominated for seven Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Lynskey, and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Ricci.

Yellowjackets, Season 2, 2023, Showtime