‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’: All We Know About Season 2

Fans of Netflix‘s Extraordinary Attorney Woo will be happy as the popular K-drama is coming back for a second season, though it seems viewers will have to wait until 2024.

The series follows 27-year-old Woo Young Woo (Park Eun-bin), a lawyer and Seoul National University law school graduate with an impressive memory, amazingly creative thought process, and a 164 IQ score. She also has autism, and the show breaks down misconceptions of autistic people lacking ‘social skills’ and ‘emotional intelligence.’

Extraordinary Attorney Woo recently wrapped its first season, amassing the seventh highest audience for a show in Korean cable history. It also set the record for the highest ratings in the history of the Korean network ENA. It has had similar success on Netflix, where in its seventh week of global streaming, it was the most watched series around the world and has become the streamer’s eighth most-watched non-English series of all time.

“Thanks to the support of many people, we will produce Season 2 of Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” said Lee Sang Baek (via NME and Soompi‘s translation), the CEO of AStory, the production company behind the series. “The goal is to air Season 2 in 2024.”

Baek was also adamant that the cast and crew would remain the same in the second season; however, the difficulty of coordinating the busy schedules of its stars means that it could take a while before production resumes. It is said that plans are in place to retain “more than 90 percent of the same members.”

In addition to Park Eun Bin, the first season starred Kang Tae Oh as Lee Joon Ho, Kang Ki Young as Jung Myung Seok, Jeon Bae Soo as Wo Gwang Ho, Baek Ji Won as Han Seon Young, Jin Kyung as Tae Soo Mi, Ha Yoon Kyung as Choi Soo Yeon, Joo Jong Hyuk as Kwon Min Woo, and Joo Hyun Young as Dong Gei Rami.

There are also potential adaptations on the horizon. According to a press release from EMK Musical Company, three episodes from the show will be selected for a musical adaptation, set to be staged at some point in 2024. And then there is talk of an American remake.

“We have received a proposal for a remake from the United States, and the production company is currently reviewing the offer,” an AStory representative said back in July (via KPopPost).

Previously, the 2013 Korean drama The Good Doctor was adapted for U.S. audiences, starring Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy. Like Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The Good Doctor features a lead character on the autism spectrum. The hit medical drama has aired for five seasons on ABC and is set to premiere its sixth season on October 3, 2022.

It was reported last week that The Good Doctor could be getting a spinoff in The Good Lawyer, a legal drama from executive producers David Shore and Liz Friedman that will feature a female lead.

