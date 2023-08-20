13 Amazing Korean Shows to Watch on Netflix Now

Netflix

Based on a webtoon of the same name, this romantic drama added a nice twist with one of the main characters being a software app called Love Alarm. It’s set in a society where people are obsessed over the mobile app that notifies someone within their 10 meter radius of someone has romantic feelings for them. This one was a good watch because you have to witness characters be forcefully vulnerable. It also shows how you can’t help who you love, regardless of their feelings for you. As if one romantic storyline wasn’t drama-filled enough, this one is focused on an intense love triangle between two boys attracted to the same girl (Kim So-hyun, Jung Ga-ram, Song Kang). Downloading the app took away the innocence of talking to your first crush or ignited competition between people to win someone’s heart. Just imagining our world with an app like that gave me anxiety, so they did a great job. With two seasons available, there’s nothing but ringing phones and transparent feelings.