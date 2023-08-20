13 Amazing Korean Shows to Watch on Netflix Now
Korean dramas have taken US streaming services by storm. Their cute humor and vividly imagined storylines drop you into a world that is really hard to escape from, causing you to love or loathe the character. Trust me, you can start at 12pm and find yourself up at 3 am laughing until your stomach hurts or crying until you fall asleep. From action to soaps, the range of shows in various genres are endless and there’s something for everyone. So if you’re not sure where to start, here are 13 Korean shows to tune into that are streaming on Netflix now.
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Left Out of New Promo Photo
2
Billy Corgan Reveals Big Plans for National Wrestling Alliance as it Celebrates 75th Anniversary
3
‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Reveals New Plans to Be in a Throuple
4
‘Suits’ Creator Responds to Fans’ Demands for Reboot
5
13 Amazing Korean Shows to Watch on Netflix Now