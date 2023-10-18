‘Castaway Diva’: See Trailer, Teaser & Pics for ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Star Park Eun-bin’s New Netflix Series
Netflix has dropped a new trailer for the highly-anticipated Castaway Diva, the upcoming Korean rom-com starring Extraordinary Attorney Woo‘s Park Eun-bin.
In the trailer (watch below), we’re introduced to Seo Mok-ha (Eun-bin), who is pursuing her dream of becoming a famous pop star after spending 15 years castaway on an uninhabited island.
In the teaser we see Mok-ha meet Yoon Ran-joo (Kim Hyo-jin), a former A-list singer whom Mok-ha is a massive fan of. “It has always been my dream to sing on stage with you,” she tells the once-famous pop superstar.
A previous teaser released last month focused on Mok-ha surviving on the desolate island. “Today, I saw my future self,” she says in the clip. “As of this moment, my futile 15 years have become meaningful.”
Set to premiere on Saturday, October 28, Castaway Diva follows aspiring singer Mok-Ha, who, during middle school, is on her way to Seoul to pursue her dreams when she ends up deserted on a lonely island, where she survives on her own for the next 15 years.
She is eventually rescued by Kang Bo Geol (Chae Jong-hyeop), a TV producer who becomes entangled in her life. Kim Hyo-jin (Private Lives) also stars as a former A-list singer who Mok-ha is a fan of.
Also starring are Cha Hak Yeon as Kang Woo Hak, Kim Joo Heon as Lee Seo Joon, and Lee Re as young Mok-ha.
The 12-episode series is directed by Oh Chung-hwan (Big Mouse) and written by Park Hye-ryun (While You Were Sleeping), marking the third collaboration between the pair.
South Korean cable television channel tvN has also released a number of posters to promote Castaway Diva, which you can check out below.
Eun-bin rose is best known for starring in the popular K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which centers on Woo Young-woo, a female rookie attorney with autism, who is hired by a major law firm in Seoul. The series landed in Netflix’s non-English global top ten chart for 21 weeks and reached the top ten titles in 57 countries.
Castaway Diva, Season 1, Premiere, Saturday, October 28, Netflix