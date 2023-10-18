Netflix has dropped a new trailer for the highly-anticipated Castaway Diva, the upcoming Korean rom-com starring Extraordinary Attorney Woo‘s Park Eun-bin.

In the trailer (watch below), we’re introduced to Seo Mok-ha (Eun-bin), who is pursuing her dream of becoming a famous pop star after spending 15 years castaway on an uninhabited island.

In the teaser we see Mok-ha meet Yoon Ran-joo (Kim Hyo-jin), a former A-list singer whom Mok-ha is a massive fan of. “It has always been my dream to sing on stage with you,” she tells the once-famous pop superstar.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A previous teaser released last month focused on Mok-ha surviving on the desolate island. “Today, I saw my future self,” she says in the clip. “As of this moment, my futile 15 years have become meaningful.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Set to premiere on Saturday, October 28, Castaway Diva follows aspiring singer Mok-Ha, who, during middle school, is on her way to Seoul to pursue her dreams when she ends up deserted on a lonely island, where she survives on her own for the next 15 years.

She is eventually rescued by Kang Bo Geol (Chae Jong-hyeop), a TV producer who becomes entangled in her life. Kim Hyo-jin (Private Lives) also stars as a former A-list singer who Mok-ha is a fan of.

Also starring are Cha Hak Yeon as Kang Woo Hak, Kim Joo Heon as Lee Seo Joon, and Lee Re as young Mok-ha.

The 12-episode series is directed by Oh Chung-hwan (Big Mouse) and written by Park Hye-ryun (While You Were Sleeping), marking the third collaboration between the pair.

South Korean cable television channel tvN has also released a number of posters to promote Castaway Diva, which you can check out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tvN 드라마 공식 계정 (@tvn_drama)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tvN 드라마 공식 계정 (@tvn_drama)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tvN 드라마 공식 계정 (@tvn_drama)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박은빈 (@eunbining0904)

Eun-bin rose is best known for starring in the popular K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which centers on Woo Young-woo, a female rookie attorney with autism, who is hired by a major law firm in Seoul. The series landed in Netflix’s non-English global top ten chart for 21 weeks and reached the top ten titles in 57 countries.