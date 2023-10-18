‘Castaway Diva’: See Trailer, Teaser & Pics for ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Star Park Eun-bin’s New Netflix Series

Martin Holmes
Comments
Park Eun-bin on Castaway Diva
Netflix/YouTube

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for the highly-anticipated Castaway Diva, the upcoming Korean rom-com starring Extraordinary Attorney Woo‘s Park Eun-bin.

In the trailer (watch below), we’re introduced to Seo Mok-ha (Eun-bin), who is pursuing her dream of becoming a famous pop star after spending 15 years castaway on an uninhabited island.

In the teaser we see Mok-ha meet Yoon Ran-joo (Kim Hyo-jin), a former A-list singer whom Mok-ha is a massive fan of. “It has always been my dream to sing on stage with you,” she tells the once-famous pop superstar.

A previous teaser released last month focused on Mok-ha surviving on the desolate island. “Today, I saw my future self,” she says in the clip. “As of this moment, my futile 15 years have become meaningful.”

Set to premiere on Saturday, October 28, Castaway Diva follows aspiring singer Mok-Ha, who, during middle school, is on her way to Seoul to pursue her dreams when she ends up deserted on a lonely island, where she survives on her own for the next 15 years.

She is eventually rescued by Kang Bo Geol (Chae Jong-hyeop), a TV producer who becomes entangled in her life. Kim Hyo-jin (Private Lives) also stars as a former A-list singer who Mok-ha is a fan of.

Also starring are Cha Hak Yeon as Kang Woo Hak, Kim Joo Heon as Lee Seo Joon, and Lee Re as young Mok-ha.

The 12-episode series is directed by Oh Chung-hwan (Big Mouse) and written by Park Hye-ryun (While You Were Sleeping), marking the third collaboration between the pair.

South Korean cable television channel tvN has also released a number of posters to promote Castaway Diva, which you can check out below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tvN 드라마 공식 계정 (@tvn_drama)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tvN 드라마 공식 계정 (@tvn_drama)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tvN 드라마 공식 계정 (@tvn_drama)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 박은빈 (@eunbining0904)

Eun-bin rose is best known for starring in the popular K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which centers on Woo Young-woo, a female rookie attorney with autism, who is hired by a major law firm in Seoul. The series landed in Netflix’s non-English global top ten chart for 21 weeks and reached the top ten titles in 57 countries.

Castaway Diva, Season 1, Premiere, Saturday, October 28, Netflix

Extraordinary Attorney Woo - Netflix

Extraordinary Attorney Woo where to stream

Castaway Diva

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Park Eun-bin

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings on Jeopardy!
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Address Controversial Ruling That Stopped Ken Jennings in His Tracks
Wheel of Fortune puzzle board
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Called Out After Accepting Incorrect Answer
Sam Neill attends the world premiere of 'The Portable Door'
3
Sam Neill Assures ‘All Is Well’ in New Video Amid Cancer Battle
Good Bones HGTV - Mina Starsiak and Karen Elaine
4
HGTV ‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Gets Candid About Life With Her Family
Xochitl Gomez
5
‘DWTS’ Recap: Who Wowed Judges & Who Got Booted on Disney Night?