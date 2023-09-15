‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Star Park Eun-bin is Stranded on Desert Island in ‘Castaway Diva’

Korean star Park Eun-bin, best known for her main role in the hit series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, is set to lead another Netflix series, as she stars in the upcoming Castaway Diva, set to premiere Saturday, October 21, 2023.

The romantic comedy series follows Mok Ha (Eun-bin), a girl who has always dreamed of becoming a pop star. During middle school, Mok Ha is on her way to Seoul to pursue her dreams when she ends up deserted on an uninhabited island, where she survives alone for the next 15 years. After being rescued, Mok Ha tries to adjust to modern society and fulfill her former dreams.

In addition to Eun-bin, the cast includes Chae Jong-hyeop (Nevertheless) as Kang Bo Geol, a TV producer who rescues Mok-ha and becomes entangled in her life, and Kim Hyo-jin (Private Lives) as Yoon Ran Joo, a former A-list singer who Mok-ha is a fan of.

Also starring are Cha Hak Yeon as Kang Woo Hak, Kim Joo Heon as Lee Seo Joon, and Lee Re as young Mok Ha.

The show is directed by Oh Chung-hwan (Big Mouse) and written by Park Hye-ryun (While You Were Sleeping), marking the third collaboration between the pair.

Eun-bin rose to international fame last year after starring in the popular K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which centers on Woo Young-woo, a female rookie attorney with autism, who is hired by a major law firm in Seoul. The series sat in Netflix’s non-English global top ten chart for 21 weeks and reached the top ten titles in 57 countries.

Back in June, Astory, the production company behind Extraordinary Attorney Woo, confirmed to JTBC News and Dispatch that it had signed a contract with series writer Moon Ji-won to work on a second season of the hit show. Though, it should be noted that the final decision lies with ENA, the channel that broadcasts the series in South Korea.

Regardless, it might be a while before fans see the new season, as Ji-won is currently busy working on her directorial debut film, Deaf Boys, which is scheduled to begin shooting next year.

Eun-bin’s involvement is also not yet guaranteed, as the production company said, “The casting of the actors […] has not been decided yet.”

But even if fans have to wait for more adventures with Woo, the upcoming Castaway Diva has them excited in the meantime.

“Welcome back, the always extraordinary Park Eun-bin!” one fan wrote on Reddit, while another said, “With this plot and Park Eun Bin leading, this is definitely looking solid!!”

“This sounds amazing. It’s like Blast from the Past/Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt + singing,” said another, with one other commenter saying, “After reading plot and it having Park Eun Bin it is now a must watch.”

Castaway Diva, Season 1, Premiere, Saturday, October 21, Netflix