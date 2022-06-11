After taking the world by storm in 2021, Squid Game is gearing up for another round at Netflix as the streamer officially greenlit Season 2.

In a special letter addressed to fans, creator, director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk teases what’s next for the heart-stopping thriller. “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever,” his note begins.

“As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show,” he remarks. Then he goes on to tease which characters will be making appearances in the upcoming chapter.

Dong-hyuk promises the return of Season 1’s Squid Game winner Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as well as the Front Man (Tom Choi), and “the man in the suit with ddakji,” otherwise known as The Salesman (Gong Yoo). “You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su,” Hwang Dong-hyuk teases, referring to the killer robot girl based on a Korean textbook character.

Could that be his eye in the Season 2 teaser poster, above, alongside Dong-hyuk’s letter? Only time will tell for sure. Thankfully, when Don-hyuk’s statement concludes, “Join us once more for a whole new round,” fans are surely eager to agree.

For those less familiar with Netflix’s megahit, Squid Game follows several individuals who are down on their luck and are in dire need of money as they’re sent a mysterious invitation to join a game. When they take up the offer, 456 participants are locked into a secret location to play the games with hopes of winning 45.6 billion won.

Every game is based on traditional Korean children’s games like Red Light, Green Light, but the stakes are high as the consequence of losing a game means death. Season 1 followed Gi-hun and others through their experience with the game, posing the questions, who will win, and what is the purpose behind this game?

Stay tuned for more updates on Season 2 as it takes shape at Netflix, and catch up with Season 1 streaming now on the platform.

Squid Game, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Netflix