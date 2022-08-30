‘The Conners’: Michael Fishman Says He Was Axed From Show

Michael Fishman has revealed that it was not his decision to leave The Conners.

And he says in a new interview that bosses of the sitcom told him he “would not be returning for Season 5” of the sitcom.

The actor, known for playing D.J. Conner on the long-running series Roseanne and its spin-off show, The Conners, has opened up about leaving the ABC show and the impact the role has had on his life.

Speaking to People, Fishman said, “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner. It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life.”

He continued, “I am proud of the work I did as part of Roseanne and The Conners. Especially the privilege of playing a military veteran, interracial spouse, and the father of a biracial child, portrayed by the amazing Jayden Rey.”

Fishman first debuted in the role of D.J., Roseanne and Dan’s son, in the second episode of Roseanne, succeeding Sal Barone, the child actor who originally played the character in the 1988 pilot. Fishman portrayed D.J. from ages 6 to 15, later returning for the 2018 revival.

He was listed as a series regular on The Conners across the show’s first four seasons, though he only featured in 36 of the spin-off’s 71 episodes. Fishman also worked behind the scenes on the sitcom, directing five episodes of the Emmy-winning series.

“While I was told I would not be returning for Season 5, Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop,” Fishman added. “I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion. As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production.”

The Conners, Season 5, Premieres, Wednesday, September 21, 8/7c, ABC