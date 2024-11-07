The Conners, ABC‘s spinoff to the classic series Roseanne, will return for its seventh and final season, and as we approach the last chapter, we’re taking a look at all of the details revealed so far.

While the series didn’t premiere new episodes with the fall season, The Conners will surely arrive sooner than later as the midseason slate approaches. Below, scroll down for everything you need to know about The Conners‘ seventh and final season at ABC and stay tuned as more details emerge.

When will The Conners Season 7 premiere?

No official premiere date for The Conners has been set, but since the series didn’t debut with the fall lineup, there’s a strong chance the series will be back sometime this winter or spring for the midseason. Stay tuned for updates about the seventh season premiere as ABC gears up to unveil its latest slate.

Who is returning for The Conners Season 7?

Original Roseanne stars John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, and Laurie Metcalf will all return in their respective roles as Dan, Darlene, Becky, and Aunt Jackie. Meanwhile, Emma Kenney and Ames McNamara are anticipated to reprise their roles as Darlene’s kids, Harris and Mark. Plus, Jay R. Ferguson will return as Darlene’s husband, Ben. Katey Sagal is also likely to return as Dan’s wife, Louise.

What is The Conners Season 7 about?

No official logline or description about The Conners‘ Season 7 has been unveiled at this time, but as fans have seen in the past, it will likely continue to follow the trials and tribulations of the titular family as they deal with the hardships of life in their town of Lanford. As previously reported, the upcoming season is expected to include a reduced episode count for an “abbreviated” final chapter.

Does The Conners Season 7 have a trailer?

No, there is no video footage for The Conners‘ upcoming seventh season, but stay tuned for any updates.

The Conners, Season 7 Premiere, TBA, ABC