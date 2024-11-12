‘The Price is Right’ Player Wins New Car Despite Fan Critique of his Gameplay (VIDEO)

A savvy contestant on The Price Is Right wowed viewers with an on-the-money car win, despite opting for a strategy that some fans urged against when the moment was shared on social media.

In a recent clip posted to the game show’s Instagram on Monday (November 11), a jittery Oscar took on the Lucky Seven game. The notorious pricing game sees a contestant get seven $1 bills and is shown the first digit in the car’s price. They must then guess the remaining digits one at a time. After each digit is guessed, the actual digit is revealed. The contestant must pay the difference between their guess and the actual digit from their $7. The game ends if the contestant loses all of their money at any point. But if they have at least $1 remaining by the end, they win the car.

Host Drew Carey warned Oscar, “We have four numbers to give you, so you have to be pretty close on every single number.” With that, he began guessing. The first digit was a 2, so he guessed a 6, 6, and 5. The actual price was “$2,573_,” so Oscar could only be off by $2 on his last guess. He decided to go with a “4,” which was exactly right, the full price showing as $2,5734, which made him the winner of a brand new Volkswagen crossover. Oscar sped over to his new ride looking overjoyed, doing a little shimmy behind the wheel.

Fans praised the player for his impressive win in one of the show’s toughest games, but the top comment advised against his approach. Instead of trusting his instincts, Oscar relied on audience cues, glancing at their hand signals between each pick.

“Most important advice for the contestants on The Price is Right: never turned to the audience for help and go with your gut instinct because they really don’t know nothing about the price and it’s going to make someone a bit confused,” the comment read.

Another fan agreed, replying, “Especially Lucky 7.”

Others simply relished in the victory, a third writing, “Lucky 7 is so dang hard!

“He nailed it! Played like a champ!!” wrote a fourth.

“Congrats on your new car!! This one’s a hard one!! wrote a fifth.

“Very well played!” wrote a sixth.

What did you think of Oscar’s win? And should The Price Is Right players rely on their gut instincts during pricing games? Come on down to the comments section and let us know!