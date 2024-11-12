Sunny Hostin Warns ‘The View’ Cohosts Against Being Relieved by Trump Cabinet Picks

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Sunny Hostin continued her post-election streak of being the most pessimistic person on the panel on Tuesday’s (November 12) edition of The View. This time, the first “Hot Topic” of discussion was the growing list of cabinet appointment picks by Donald Trump for his next administration, including Marco Rubio as secretary of state, Kristi Noem as secretary of homeland security, Mike Waltz as national security advisor, and Lee Zeldin as EPA administrator.

“Watch your dogs,” Whoopi Goldberg joked about Noem’s appointment to the position — a reference to the recent scandal surrounding the South Dakota governor’s written admission to shooting her puppy for misbehaving.

Ana Navarro, meanwhile, was supportive of the Rubio pick, saying, “I’ve known Marco Rubio for a very long time. He and I grew up in Republican politics in Miami together. Haven’t spoken to him in several years. He’s changed a lot. He probably thinks I have, too but I will say this: Marco is qualified.” She went on to tout his foreign policy stances — particularly as they relate to Latin American countries — and said, “I’m surprised by the appointment because he and I agree on foreign policy, and I think he’s considered a foreign policy hawk and kind of like a neocon, which is looked down upon by the MAGA folks.” Navarro added that while she was in favor of the decision, she was also surprised Rubio took it considering the level of turnover the previous administration had with cabinet members; “You’re giving up your Senate seat to go work for Donald Trump, who could wake up any day of the week and fire you is high risk, high reward.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin then offered that while she was displeased by the election of Trump, she is rooting for the administration to hire the best people. “And I actually think, as an old school Republican, the choice of both Marco Rubio for secretary of state and also Congressman Mike Waltz as national security advisor, you are hearing a sigh of relief from America’s allies abroad. These are two people who are qualified… These are people who know who America’s enemies are, Russia, China, and Iran, and they know who our allies are. And I think they are good choices.”



She then went on to address the subject of conversation on Monday’s show — which was the selection of Tom Homan as border czar — and suggested that his record indicates he would not target immigrants who’ve been settled in the U.S. for decades. “I also think for folks who are feeling nervous and anxious about what this deportation effort might look like, it is there are over 10 million undocumented migrants in this country. That is a huge lift. Even [Barack] Obama, at the height, only deported about 3 million people. I think that it actually may be people who should be prioritized and look much more similar to Obama’s deportation than some of the inflammatory rhetoric that you’re hearing from Donald here.”

Hostin had a different thought process on the matter entirely, pointing to the selection of Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff and saying, “On election day last week, Stephen Miller wrote on X, ‘Get the hell to the polls and vote to end the invasion.’ He called people coming here to this country to flee poverty and to flee crime and persecution ‘an invasion.’ He also said illegals are raping and murdering American children. All the men of America need to fulfill their duty, get to the voting booth, and end the invasion once and for all.’ And so while you may people may have some comfort that Marco Rubio is going to be there and Homan is going to be there… I’m kind of worried about the Stephen Millers of the world.”

Sara Haines then offered her point of positivity by saying, “I thought every appointment was going to be a Stephen Miller, and so I was dreading, like, ‘What is Laura Loomer running?’ ‘What is RFK running?'”

“She’ll be running something soon,” Hostin interjected.

“He hasn’t yet — he’s been announcing a lot of people. A lot of people were saying he was going to put RFK in…”

“He will,” Hostin promised.

“And I thought maybe Rudy Giuliani would be like attorney general…”

“He may. He may,” Hostin then quipped.

Despite Hostin’s interruptions, Haines continued, “This is a more moderate version than people expected him to do in the second term…”

“Oh just wait Sara,” Hostin then offered.

“And you know what? I will, but what I won’t do is stew and be afraid of everything he could do and the reasons I didn’t vote for him, I would be a mess… There are three kids at home. I have to get dressed every day. I have to show up at work. I have to keep going. So right now, I will today say some of these seem like a more moderate approach.”

“Wait ’til he fires them,” Hostin then said. “We’ll see.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC