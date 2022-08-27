Manifest fans will be happy to learn Season 4 has an official release date. Netflix announced the supernatural drama will return to the streamer with Part 1 dropping on Friday, November 4.

This continues the streamer’s trend of releasing new seasons in divided parts, as they did with the most recent seasons of both Ozark and Stranger Things. The final season will be released in two parts, consisting of 10 episodes each.

See Also 'Manifest' Cast, Creator on That Major Death & Cal Shocker (VIDEO) Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, and Jeff Rake break down the Season 3 finale and where the Stones go from there.

The final season was in question for a while after NBC canceled the show and before Netflix stepped in to save it. Season 3 ended in a nail-biter finale, so fans will be happy to reunite with the passengers and crew of flight 828.

Netflix chose August 28 to make the announcement in celebration of the infamous Flight 828.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Geeked (@netflixgeeked)

The synopsis for Season 4 reads:

“Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.”

Watch the full teaser below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

No news yet on when Part 2 will be released, but if it follows the trend of Ozark and Stranger Things, it should be released a month or two following Part 1.

Manifest, Season 4 Part 1 Premiere, Friday, November 4, Netflix