More stars are slated to perform at the 2022 Video Music Awards.

MTV has announced that BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Måneskin are the latest to join the list of performers for the award show set to air live from Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c.

BLACKPINK, the K-Pop sensations, are making their U.S. award show debut with their first U.S. performance of “Pink Venom.” BLACKPINK made history in 2022 by being the first K-Pop girl group to take home a Moon Person, for Song of the Summer. The group could take home a second, since they’re up for Best Metaverse Performance. BLACKPINK’s Lisa is the first solo female K-Pop star and Korean soloist to be nominated.

Harlow will once again be taking the stage, but while last year was for a debut collab of “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X, for 2022, it’ll be his first solo performance. Harlow is tied for the most nominations for this year’s award show, with seven, and he’s also up for two of the biggest awards: Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. If he wins, it’ll be his first Moon Person. (He was nominated in 2020 for PUSH New Artist and in 2020 and 2021 for Song of the Summer.)

Lizzo performed a mashup of “Good as Hell” and “Truth Hurts” in 2019 and is back to perform “2 Be Loved” from her new album, Special. She is up for four awards, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

Måneskin is making their VMAs debut — after performing and winning for “Best Rock” at the 2021 MTV EMas — with a performance of “Supermodel.” The group is up for two awards (Best New Artist and Best Alternative), making history as the first Italian act nominated in a main category.

These four are joining the already announced Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco, and Kane Brown on the performers list. Nicki Minaj will also perform, live for the first time since 2018, as well as receive the Video Vanguard Award. Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X are also nominated for seven awards along with Harlow. Doja Cat and Harry Styles each received six nominations, followed by Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd each with five.

2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Live, Sunday, August 28, 8/7c, MTV